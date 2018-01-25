Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Available to play Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Crawford (toe) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Coach Tom Thibodeau reported earlier in the day that Crawford was unlikely to return to the court while working back from a left toe sprain, but after going through pregame warmups without issue, it apparently feels healthy enough for him to give it a go. With Jimmy Butler (knee) still out, Crawford could potentially see a slight uptick in playing time, though he still isn't the most intriguing play in terms of his fantasy value considering how scoring dependent he is.
