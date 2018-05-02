Crawford will decline his 2018-19 player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Crawford is opting out of his $4.5 million deal to test free agency waters this offseason. The 38 year-old played in 80 contests this past season, averaging 10.3 points while shooting 41.5 percent. Crawford proved he is still a valuable scoring threat off the bench and is looking to cash in on his solid season.