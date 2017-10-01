Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Doesn't score in preseason opener
Crawford played 28 minutes and had four assists but did not score in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Crawford attempted just one shot from the floor. He'll likely get more shots during the regular season, but how much playing time he'll get off the bench isn't clear as the preseason begins.
