Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 21 off bench Thursday
Crawford scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.
He's racked up 40 points in the last two games with Jimmy Butler (knee) out of action, Crawford's best two-game scoring performance since before Christmas. Butler may not be out much longer, but if he remains sidelined Saturday against the Nets, look for Crawford to once again pick up the slack.
