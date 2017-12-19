Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 23 off bench Monday

Crawford scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assist, a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was his best performance yet as a member of the T-wolves, and Crawford and Jimmy Butler combined to score the team's final 21 points in the comeback win. The veteran sixth man hasn't yet been the consistent force off the bench that he was with the Clippers, but Crawford may be starting to find his rhythm.