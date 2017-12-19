Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 23 off bench Monday
Crawford scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assist, a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
It was his best performance yet as a member of the T-wolves, and Crawford and Jimmy Butler combined to score the team's final 21 points in the comeback win. The veteran sixth man hasn't yet been the consistent force off the bench that he was with the Clippers, but Crawford may be starting to find his rhythm.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Upgraded to probable•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable to return with migraine•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Struggles from field in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...