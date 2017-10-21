Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Erupts for 17 points in 19 minutes
Crawford collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Jazz.
After scoring a solid 10 points in his Timberwolves debut, Crawford erupted for 17 points Friday. The team brought him in to be a microwave scorer, so he certainly fulfilled his role. Last year, he collected 10 games with at least 17 points. That said, he's only fantasy relevant in deep leagues, as he does come with inconsistency and doesn't provide much else in the box score other than points.
