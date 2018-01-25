Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 19 points
Crawford scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Portland.
After a two game absence, Crawford (toe) responded by leading all bench scorers with 19 points Wednesday. The veteran guard has been or miss than hit as a scorer as of late. In his previous seven games, Crawford averaged 7.1 points in 18.5 minutes. For the season, he is averaging 9.7 points in 18.8 minutes per game through 48 games from the bench. However, Crawford benefited from Jimmy Butler (knee) missing his third straight game on Wednesday. If Butler returns Thursday against Golden State, Crawford's potential as a bench scorer quickly diminishes.
