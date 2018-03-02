Crawford supplied 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The veteran's scoring total paced the second unit once again, and Crawford was particularly aggressive while the Timberwolves unsuccessfully tried to regain the lead late. The 37-year-old has now put up between 11 and 16 shot attempts in the last six games, an appreciable boost in usage that's at least partly influenced by the absence of starting two-guard Jimmy Butler (knee). The 18-year veteran is in the midst of one of his more productive offensive stretches of the season as a result, and the uptick in involvement should endure on the majority of nights while Butler remains out of action.