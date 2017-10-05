Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Limited preseason role
Crawford scored four points with five assists in 23 minutes while coming off the bench in Wednesday's preseason win over Golden State in China.
Through two preseason games it's hard to get a read on how many minutes Crawford may get off the bench when the regular season begins. He's attempted just six shots in the preseason, which may be just the circumstances of preseason game flow. Considering the team has little guard depth, it seems fair to assume that Crawford will get significant minutes.
