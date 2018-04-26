Crawford produced 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 loss to Houston.

Crawford had himself a nice game to finish what has been somewhat of an underwhelming season for the veteran. He was able to score the basketball when given the opportunity but given the obscure rotations of the Wolves, his time on the floor was inconsistent at best. His role next season remains unclear and if he does return there is no reason to believe he can ever be more than a scoring streamer in deeper leagues.