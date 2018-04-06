Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Nine points in loss
Crawford contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 loss at Denver.
Crawford has lately struggled shooting the ball after scoring in double figures in seven straight games from Mar. 18 to Mar. 30. The former Michigan star is converting 36.8 percent of his shots during his last two games. Still, the 37-year-old just keeps chugging along during his 14th NBA season and he is averaging 10.6 points per game for Minnesota.
