Crawford (toe) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Wolves will be without both Crawford and Jimmy Butler (knee) for a second straight game after the pair missed Saturday's win over the Raptors. Expect Nemanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammand and Marcus Georges-Hunt to once again pick up increased minutes Monday, with Bjelica likely to make another start in Butler's place.