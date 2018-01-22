Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Out again Monday
Crawford (toe) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
The Wolves will be without both Crawford and Jimmy Butler (knee) for a second straight game after the pair missed Saturday's win over the Raptors. Expect Nemanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammand and Marcus Georges-Hunt to once again pick up increased minutes Monday, with Bjelica likely to make another start in Butler's place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 11 points Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 23 off bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...