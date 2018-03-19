Crawford produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Rockets.

Crawford had a nice bounce-back game after a five-point dud previously. He has stepped up his offensive game in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), and while he continues to come off the bench, he has become more of a focal point in both the first and second units. Despite this, he still remains more of a streaming option in standard leagues and really only offers value in both scoring and three-pointers.