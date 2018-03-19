Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Plays 27 minutes off the bench
Crawford produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Rockets.
Crawford had a nice bounce-back game after a five-point dud previously. He has stepped up his offensive game in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), and while he continues to come off the bench, he has become more of a focal point in both the first and second units. Despite this, he still remains more of a streaming option in standard leagues and really only offers value in both scoring and three-pointers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Leads second-unit offense again Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Bench-leading 15 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 16 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 21 off bench Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Probable for Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...