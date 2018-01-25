Crawford (toe) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Crawford returned to action Wednesday against the Trail Blazers after missing the previous two games with a sprained toe. He didn't appear to be hobbled and went off for a bench-high 19 points over 20 minutes. For that reason, it appears Crawford's inclusion on the injury report is merely precautionary and he should take the court once again Thursday. Jimmy Butler (knee), on the other hand, is currently considered questionable.