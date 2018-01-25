Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Probable for Thursday
Crawford (toe) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Crawford returned to action Wednesday against the Trail Blazers after missing the previous two games with a sprained toe. He didn't appear to be hobbled and went off for a bench-high 19 points over 20 minutes. For that reason, it appears Crawford's inclusion on the injury report is merely precautionary and he should take the court once again Thursday. Jimmy Butler (knee), on the other hand, is currently considered questionable.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: 'Unlikely' to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Out again Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Won't play Saturday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.