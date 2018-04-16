Crawford contributed 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Crawford's contributions off the bench were particularly valued on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler mustered just 21 points between them. The veteran guard was a valuable source of offense on the second unit throughout the regular season, and given his savvy and considerable postseason experience, he figures to serve as a valued presence throughout the entirety of the Timberwolves' playoff run.