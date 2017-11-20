Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable to return with migraine

Crawford left Sunday's game against the Pistons with a migraine and is questionable to return.

Crawford played just seven minutes and scored six points before being forced out of the game. With the game entering the fourth quarter, it seems unlikely that the veteran will return Sunday, and with the Timberwolves playing again Monday in Charlotte, Crawford should be considered questionable-at-best moving forward.

