Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable to return with migraine
Crawford left Sunday's game against the Pistons with a migraine and is questionable to return.
Crawford played just seven minutes and scored six points before being forced out of the game. With the game entering the fourth quarter, it seems unlikely that the veteran will return Sunday, and with the Timberwolves playing again Monday in Charlotte, Crawford should be considered questionable-at-best moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Struggles from field in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Erupts for 17 points in 19 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores ten points in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Limited preseason role•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Doesn't score in preseason opener•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...