Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Crawford (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Crawford has missed the last two contests due to a sprained left toe but could return for Wednesday's divisional showdown with the Trail Blazers. Look for more updates on his status to come either during Wednesday's morning shootaround or just before tipoff. Should he miss a third consecutive contest, expect Nemanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammad and Marcus Georges-Hunt to continue to see more minutes off the bench. Jimmy Butler (knee), who has also missed the last two games, is also questionable for the contest, which would play a major factor in bench minutes should he return to the starting rotation Wednesday night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Out again Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 11 points Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 23 off bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...