Crawford (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Crawford has missed the last two contests due to a sprained left toe but could return for Wednesday's divisional showdown with the Trail Blazers. Look for more updates on his status to come either during Wednesday's morning shootaround or just before tipoff. Should he miss a third consecutive contest, expect Nemanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammad and Marcus Georges-Hunt to continue to see more minutes off the bench. Jimmy Butler (knee), who has also missed the last two games, is also questionable for the contest, which would play a major factor in bench minutes should he return to the starting rotation Wednesday night.