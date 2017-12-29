Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 11 points Thursday
Crawford scored 11 points in 26 minutes but was just 4-of-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee.
Although he struggled with his shot, it's worth noting that Crawford played 26 minutes. His playing time off the bench has been increasing (he's averaging 23.4 minutes and 17 points in his last five games) and he could get even more minutes with Jeff Teague sidelined several weeks with a knee injury if the T-Wolves need more scoring. Crawford could be worth a look in deeper formats as a result.
