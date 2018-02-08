Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 16 points in Wednesday's loss
Crawford scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Crawford's stat line was indicative of what one should generally expect from him, namely scoring and three-pointers. He was never much of a defender even in his prime, but the 37-year-old guard can still get buckets. He's not nearly as famous for his passing abilities, but Crawford is usually good for a couple assists as well. Still, given that he's scoring less than 10 points per game for the first time since 2001-02 and only averaged less minutes as a rookie (in 2000-01), Crawford is best reserved for use in deep leagues.
