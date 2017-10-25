Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's loss

Crawford scored 18 points with nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.

Crawford got more playing time than usual amid a blowout loss as the second unit got more time in the second half. Still, head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to lean on Crawford when the team needs a spark on offense, so his role off the bench may continue to grow.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories