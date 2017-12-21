Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 20 points Wednesday
Crawford scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT. 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win against Denver,
Crawford has been impressive as of late from the Minnesota bench. Wednesday's 20 points were the second of back-to-back games in which the guard scored at least 20 points. After a three game stretch of 2, 2, and 6 points, Crawford has responded by shooting an efficient 56.6 percent from the floor on 15 shots per game. While impressive as of late, Crawford has only scored more than 20 points twice this season. He will look to build on his best scoring run of the year when Minnesota takes on Phoenix on Saturday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Drops 23 off bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Upgraded to probable•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Questionable to return with migraine•
-
Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Struggles from field in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...