Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores 20 points Wednesday

Crawford scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT. 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win against Denver,

Crawford has been impressive as of late from the Minnesota bench. Wednesday's 20 points were the second of back-to-back games in which the guard scored at least 20 points. After a three game stretch of 2, 2, and 6 points, Crawford has responded by shooting an efficient 56.6 percent from the floor on 15 shots per game. While impressive as of late, Crawford has only scored more than 20 points twice this season. He will look to build on his best scoring run of the year when Minnesota takes on Phoenix on Saturday.