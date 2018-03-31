Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores game-high 24 off bench Friday
Crawford scored 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 93-92 win over the Mavericks.
Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter, as Crawford led a comeback for a T-wolves squad that couldn't get out of its own way in the first half. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2,0 three-pointers over that stretch, and Crawford could be poised for a big kick to the finish line as he gets ready for the postseason.
