Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes

Crawford contributed 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Hornets.

Crawford was healthy enough to play despite exiting Sunday's matchup with the Pistons after only seven minutes of action due to a migraine. The 37-year-old veteran finished with a season high in scoring while matching his season highs in made field goals and free throws. Crawford has only earned 20-plus minutes in five of 17 appearances. However, he can still fill it up on occasion, as evidenced by his eight double-digit scoring efforts.