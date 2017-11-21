Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 19 points in 18 minutes
Crawford contributed 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Hornets.
Crawford was healthy enough to play despite exiting Sunday's matchup with the Pistons after only seven minutes of action due to a migraine. The 37-year-old veteran finished with a season high in scoring while matching his season highs in made field goals and free throws. Crawford has only earned 20-plus minutes in five of 17 appearances. However, he can still fill it up on occasion, as evidenced by his eight double-digit scoring efforts.
