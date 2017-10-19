Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Scores ten points in T-Wolves debut

Crawford scored ten points with five assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

Crawford didn't shoot much in the preseason, so it was encouraging to see him get significant minutes and add offense off the bench. His role could increase as he added a needed offensive spark.

