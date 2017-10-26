Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Struggles from field in Wednesday's loss

Crawford posted eight points (3-12 FG

It was the third straight poor shooting performance from Crawford, as he has now failed to shoot better than 33 percent from the field in each of his last three games. It's been a sporadic last few outings for the sixth man, and given that he's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field so far this season, he'll remain a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option off the bench.