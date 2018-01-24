Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: 'Unlikely' to play Wednesday
Crawford (toe), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, is "unlikely" to play during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford has missed the past two games while recovering from a left toe sprain. In his stead, Shabazz Muhammad and Marcus Georges-Hunt have seen extended run. They will likely continue to do so assuming Crawford is sidelined once more.
