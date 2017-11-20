Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Upgraded to probable

Crawford (migraine) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Crawford was initially listed as questionable after he departed Sunday's loss to the Pistons with a migraine, but he's trending in the right direction and appears on track to play. Look for a more concrete update closer to game-time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories