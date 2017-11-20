Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Monday
Crawford (migraine) will be available for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Crawford was initially deemed questionable after departing Sunday's game with a migraine, but the Wolves upgraded him to probable earlier Monday, implying that he'd be available. That will, indeed, be the case, and Crawford should be expected to hold down his usual role off the bench.
