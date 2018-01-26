Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Will play Thursday
Crawford (toe) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford returned on Wednesday after missing the two previous games with a sprained toe. He was able to play 20 minutes, which is over his season average, meaning that the toe likely isn't an issue and his inclusion on the injury report was precautionary. Expect Crawford to play his usual reserve role, however he could see extended run if Jimmy Butler, who is game-time decision with a knee injury, is unable to go.
