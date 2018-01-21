Crawford has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors with a sprained left toe.

It's unclear when Crawford picked up the injury, as he was a surprise addition to the injury report after playing 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's loss to the Rockets. Jimmy Butler (knee) has also been ruled out, so look for Nemanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammad and Marcus Georges-Hunt to benefit from some increased run as a result. Crawford's next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers, so look for his status to be updated prior to then.