Timberwolves' James Johnson: Available Saturday
Johnson is available to make his Timberwolves debut Saturday against the Clippers.
Johnson has cleared all the necessary hurdles and will suit up for his new team. It's unclear what his role will be with Minnesota, though the rotation seems thin enough to where he could see significant action.
