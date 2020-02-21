Timberwolves' James Johnson: Coming off bench Friday
Johnson will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Naz Reid will draw the start at center Friday, with coach Ryan Saunders noting that Johnson will be a backup small-ball five. Over his first three contests with the Timberwolves, he's averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 26.7 minutes.
