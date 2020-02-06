Timberwolves' James Johnson: Dealt to Minnesota

Johnson has been traded to the Timberwolves in exchange for Gorgui Dieng, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shortly after being dealt from Miami to Memphis, Johnson is on the move again, this time joining the new-look Timberwolves, who've been among the most active teams at the deadline. The veteran should have a chance to compete for a significant role in Minnesota, and he could battle fellow-new-addition Juancho Hernangomez for a starting spot up front.