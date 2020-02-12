Timberwolves' James Johnson: Gets spot start
Johnson is starting Wednesday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Johnson will draw his first start of the season Wednesday in place of the injured Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist). In a pair of games since joining the Timberwolves via trade, Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.0 minutes.
