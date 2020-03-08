Play

Timberwolves' James Johnson: Goes for 16 off bench

Johnson had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Johnson outplayed starter Juancho Hernangomez, who had just three points and eight boards in 28 minutes. Johnson did his work in just 25 minutes -- his highest total through five March contests.

