Timberwolves' James Johnson: Goes for 16 off bench
Johnson had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
Johnson outplayed starter Juancho Hernangomez, who had just three points and eight boards in 28 minutes. Johnson did his work in just 25 minutes -- his highest total through five March contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Keeps impressing off bench•
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Strong effort off bench•
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Gets defensive in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Gets spot start•
-
Timberwolves' James Johnson: Shines in team debut•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.