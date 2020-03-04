Timberwolves' James Johnson: Keeps impressing off bench

Johnson registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 win at New Orleans.

Johnson has looked impressive off the bench for the Timberwolves, logging 20-plus minutes on a consistent basis while scoring 10 or more points in five of his last six games. He is averaging 13.8 points while shooting an impressive 57.6 percent from the field during that six-game stretch.