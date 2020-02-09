Timberwolves' James Johnson: Shines in team debut

Johnson scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 20 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Timberwolves' 142-115 win over the Clippers.

The Timberwolves' trade of Robert Covington to the Rockets earlier in the week created an opening at power forward, and it appears coach Ryan Saunders will look to some of the team's new additions to fill the void. Juancho Hernangomez, who arrived from Denver as part of the four-team, 12-player deal involving Covington, drew the start at power forward and played 24 minutes in his team debut, while Johnson served as the backup. If the relatively even minute split between the two players persists, it would put a cap on the fantasy value of both, though Johnson would offer more upside than Hernangomez. At this stage, Johnson is probably a better fit in 14-team leagues.