Timberwolves' James Johnson: Solid production as substitute

Johnson went for 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-111 loss at Houston.

Johnson continues to impress off the bench for Minnesota, and he has scored at least 15 points in three of his last five contests. He's also shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch, so there's no question he's trending in the right direction of late. Those scoring figures should provide value in most formats regardless if he's starting or not.