Timberwolves' James Johnson: Strong effort off bench

Johnson scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Magic.

The veteran forward continues to thrive at the defensive end for Minnesota -- Johnson has recorded multiple blocks in three straight games and five of the last six while snagging multiple steals three times during that span. He's also scored in double digits in four straight, averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals over that six-game stretch.