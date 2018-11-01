Nunnally had two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 win over the Jazz.

Making his second appearance of the season, Nunnally played pretty well while getting his first extended action. The absence of Jimmy Butler (rest), who is slated to return for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, almost certainly played a part in Nunnally receiving so much time. As a result, don't expect this to become a regular occurrence, as coach Tom Thibodeau is known for sticking with his starters for heavy minutes.