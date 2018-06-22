Timberwolves' Jared Terell: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota

Terell signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Friday.

Terell, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Rhode Island, is coming off his senior campaign. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting an impressive 41.4 percent from distance on 5.3 attempts per game. Terell's best scoring effort of the 2017-18 campaign was on Nov. 19, when he posted 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting against Seton Hall.