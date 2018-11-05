Terrell scored four points, but was 1-of-8 from the field, with two steals in 21 minutes in his NBA debut in Sunday's loss at Portland.

Terrell, an undrafted free agent from Rhode Island, got some playing time amid a blowout loss. He's unlikely to get any kind of consistent playing time off the bench as he's likely to return to Iowa of the G-League at some point. Still, this shows the T-Wolves are high on his prospects.