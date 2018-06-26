Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Joins Wolves on two-way deal

Terrell and the Timberwolves agreed to terms on a two-way contract, the Pioneer Press reports.

Terrell averaged 16.8 points per game for Rhode Island last season but was not chosen on draft night. He'll play for the Wolves' summer league team and look to earn a G League roster spot in training camp.

Our Latest Stories