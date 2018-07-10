Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Leads way with team-leading 13 points in SL win
Terrell recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and a steal over 18 minutes in Monday's 78-69 win over the Nets in a Vegas Summer League contest.
The Former Rhode Island guard went undrafted but found a spot on the summer league roster after signing a two-way deal with Minnesota in June. He'll likely be in the mix for a spot on the T-Wolves G-League roster later in the summer.
