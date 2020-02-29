Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back in G League
Vanderbilt was assigned to Iowa on Saturday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Vanderbilt will return to the G League in order to get additional reps. In 15 G League contests this year, the 21-year-old's averaging 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.7 minutes.
