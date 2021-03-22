Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup at power forward for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Vanderbilt started 15 straight games before playing just five minutes off the bench in the Timberwolves loss to the Suns on Friday. However, he is back with the first-unit against the Thunder and should see something closer to the 20.3 minutes per game he has averaged as a starter.
