Vanderbilt isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
Vanderbilt drew a spot start Saturday against Oklahoma City, finishing with four boards, two points and two assists in 18 minutes of action. He'll head back to the bench Monday night with the Timberwolves electing to go with a smaller starting five.
