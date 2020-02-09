Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Barely plays in team debut
Vanderbilt played the final one minute and six seconds of Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers, accruing no statistics during his time on the court.
After trading away nearly half of its roster in the days leading up to Thursday's deadline, the Timberwolves are still waiting for a few of their new additions to debut. Vanderbilt, Juancho Hernangomez, James Johnson, Jacob Evans and Malik Beasley were all available Saturday for their first action with Minnesota, but of that group, only Evans and Vanderbilt failed to see any action until garbage time. It's possible Vanderbilt's role grows as he gets more practice time under his belt, but playing time will only be harder to come by once Minnesota incorporates two more of their recent pickups -- D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) and Omari Spellman -- into the mix.
