Vanderbilt (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-107 loss to the Nets.

After playing just four minutes -- his fewest since Jan. 3 -- in a blowout loss to the Rockets on Saturday, Vanderbilt unsurprisingly dropped out of the rotation entirely in a more competitive game Monday. At this point, Jaden McDaniels looks to have gained head coach Chris Finch's trust as the starting power forward, with the rookie picking up 38 minutes Monday and tallying 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal. Vanderbilt could eventually get another look in a backup role over Juancho Hernangomez, who only played seven minutes against Brooklyn and appears to be barely clinging on to a rotation spot.