Vanderbilt produced 10 points (2-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

After playing only nine minutes in Game 2 and posting poor numbers in Game 1, Vanderbilt bounced back in Game 3 to record his first double-double since March 23. The 23-year-old put up decent numbers during the regular season overall, but he struggled down the stretch, averaging 3.8 points and 6.3 boards in 24.5 minutes over the final six games. Hopefully for the Timberwolves, who find themselves in a 2-1 hole in the series after blowing a 26-point lead Thursday, Vanderbilt's performance in the loss was a sign he's ready to make a bigger impact.